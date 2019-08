12-19-67 - 06-23-19

Passed after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his sister Rita and brother Phillip, also step-father Toby. He leaves behind daughter Melina (Kyle) and 1 grandson Ethan who he only got to meet from a video. He is deeply missed by all.

A celebration of Life will be held 08-31-19 at the Eagles on Bath St. at 1:00 PM.