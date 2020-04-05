George passed away March 14, 2020 at the age of 100. He was born in Little Falls, Minnesota on November 7, 1919.

George, at the age of 8, with his mother and sister, moved to Dallas after the passing of his father. Upon finishing school, he joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II.

George moved to Santa Barbara in 1953. He met the love of his life, Dorothy, at the First Presbyterian Church, then located on Anapamu Street. They were married there in June of 1960. From that day forward, they were lifelong, active members. George was a pillar of the Chancel Choir for many years. His passion in life was music and singing as evident by the entertaining shows he would lead, even beyond his 100th birthday.

George spent 25 years with Ingram Paper Company located on Salsipuedes Street. To stay busy in retirement, he worked for Raytheon and the County of Santa Barbara.

George is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lowell and Laura, and grandson, Brendan.

George's family would like to thank the entire staff at Vista Del Monte where he called home for many years. They also are so grateful to everyone at the Valle Verde Health Facility for the excellent care and love that was always shown to him.

A celebration of George's life will take place in the near future at Valle Verde