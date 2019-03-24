Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George W. Lawrence.

03/17/1928 - 03/05/2019

George W. "Alex" Lawrence 03/17/1928-03/05/2019. A long time resident of Santa Barbara, died in a tragic automobile accident in Peoria, Az, on March 5, 2019 where he resided at the time. He was born in Toronto, Canada to George W. Lawrence and Ann Tanner Lawrence. He received his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Kathleen O'Brien-Lawrence. Five step-daughters: Nancy Peterson-Holt (Matt ). Laura B. Seacrest, Jeanne Peterson, Kim Morris and Sarah Seacrest ( Grandson, Ian Hiner) .

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Jeanne Lanphier Lawrence with whom he had four children: Susan A. Roughgarden (Jeff) George W. Lawrence. Stephen L. Lawrence ( Kathy) and William C. "Guy" Lawrence (Jenna), eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He was also preceded in death by his only sibling, Betty Ann Widdrington (Lawrence). Two nieces: Cindy Widdrington and Stacy Widdrington Belgue (Bill) both of Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Lawrence had an illustrious career in Engineering: while at Delco Electronics, Goleta, CA., he headed up the guidance system for the Titan Missile program (NASA.). He was the President of Liquid X-tal Display, Cleveland, Ohio, and vice-president of Bata Engineering, Toronto, Canada.

Mr. Lawrence's social and philanthropic endeavors included: Boswell Hospital, The Sun Health Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, N. W. Valley Engineer's Club, Lakes East Golf Club and All Souls of the Desert Episcopal Church: all in the greater Phoenix Area.

His hobbies included : world-wide travel, classic books, Opera, golf and more golf, gym workouts and swimming both pleasure and competitive where he earned the gold medal in the 50 freestyle for men over 80 yrs. old at the USMS Senior Olympics.

Services in Arizona were held on his 91st birthday: March 17, 2019, at the Montecito Senior Living Residences in Peoria, AZ.