On Jan. 23, Georgie passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus after enduring many years of health issues. Born to George Manriquez and Agnes Romero in 1950, all native to Santa Barbara. She also lived in Germany, Oregon, Hawaii, and Texas.

Georgie owned a Hair Salon in San Francisco, and catered at Elliston's Winery in Sunol. Her favorite role was being a mother and devoting her life to the Catholic Church, her family, and friends.

When in Germany she was principal of the CCD program and was active in the Cursillo Movement. She traveled to Assisi, Italy, where she touched the tomb of her patron Saint Francis, and was blessed to see Pope John Paul at the Vatican. She was a prayer partner for many. Saying the Rosary daily brought her comfort. Georgie also served as Eucharistic Minister to the Sick.

No matter how many struggles and health issues she had, she never complained; she offered her suffering up to God for the sake of others, and still greeted everyone with a smile and long, warm hug. She was always there for you; always loving and forgiving.

Georgie was gracious and hospitable. She was very social and had a contagious laugh. She was a classy dresser with matching jewelry, scarves, berets, and beautiful nails. Georgie is survived by her children: Janel, Jaline, and Georgio Seruge and granddaughter Ava; sisters: Lenora, Denise, Roberta, Adella, and step-father Leonard Gonzales; sister Pam, brothers: Mark, Vince, and Fred Manriquez and many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Her parents, step-mother, and husband Art Coan have predeceased her.

Georgie was known as the Giving Angel; whether it was your birthday, anniversary, or just thinking-of-you day, she wanted to surprise you with a gift.

In all actuality, Georgie, herself, was OUR special gift---A loving, giving angel who will be dearly missed.

Mass will be Saturday, February 22, at 10 am at San Roque Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara; followed by Services at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., then reception.