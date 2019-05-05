Dr. Gerald James Larson passed away April 27, 2019. He spent his 81st birthday in the ICU, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

Dr. Larson was born April 24, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois and was living in Mission Viejo, CA at the time of his passing.

Dr. Larson was Professor Emeritus, researcher, and mentor to many graduate students within the Dept of Religious Studies for over 25 years at UC Santa Barbara. He chaired numerous committees, and served as both Assistant and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. More recently he was Tagore Professor Emeritus of Indian Cultures and Civilization, Indiana University, Bloomington, where he was founding Director of the India Studies Program. He is the author or editor of twelve books and over 100 scholarly articles. He is recognized as one of the leading experts in his field.

In the past 10 years, Gerry moved back to California with his wife Claire to be closer to children and grandchildren. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.

He is survived by a family that loved him deeply and includes his wife Claire; daughters Karen, Chandra and Jennifer; grandchildren Amanda, Grace, Samantha, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Riley and George.

His family will always remember him as being charismatic and full-of-life, outgoing, warm, and loving. He always loved a good discussion or debate, appreciated and encouraged the diversity of people and their beliefs, and could often be found with a good single malt scotch or martini in his hand.

"Cheers" Dad, we love you dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Rancho Santa Margarita on May 18th @ 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Organization for Rural Empowerment, a charity supporting rural, poor women in India to achieve economic independence, Dr. Sisir Dhar, President, 12256 Wayside Road, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (IRA No 501 (c3) 81-27313), the Music Dept at St. John's Episcopal Church, or a .