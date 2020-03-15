After a valiant battle with cancer, Gerald Richard Hughes "Rich" passed away at home in Goleta, California surrounded by his family on March 07, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lucy of 48 years; his son Erik (Nina), his daughter Chessie (Warren). He was Poppy to 3 grandchildren whom he thoroughly loved and enjoyed: Gianna (16), Giordan (15), and Korbin (6) and the grand pet, Franklin (13). He is survived by his sister Gail (Jeff) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and sister Abadine and Brother-in-law Bob.

Rich was born on December 10, 1941 in Waukegan, Illinois to Jerry and Caroline Hughes. He grew up in Fox Lake, Illinois which is where he developed his love for all things outdoors, especially fishing.Rich and Lucy married in 1971 in Illinois and relocated to Goleta, California immediately thereafter.

Rich owned and operated a precision sheetmetal fabrication company for 40 years and was preceded in death by both partners.

A celebration of life will be held at Goleta Beach on March 29th at 1:00 pm. Area D. All are welcome.

The family would like to thank the loving staff of the Ridley Tree Cancer Center with Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as well as, the Santa Barbara Visiting Nurse Association/Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the care and support provided to Rich and the family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either organization in memory of Rich.