Gerald T Ehresman, of Solvang CA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Jerry was born September 7, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN to Philip and Marian Ehresman. He graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Army as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. He married Jeanette Lovejoy in 1972, his wife of 47 years. As an active member of the Old Mission Santa Ines parish for over 50 years, he rejoiced in his faith by serving in the choir. He was a fixture of Sunday mornings, greeting parishioners with his friendly voice from the front of the church.

Jerry worked for the United States Postal Service from 1972 to 1997, serving as Postmaster in Santa Ynez for 16 years and earning a "Service Above Self" award from the Solvang Rotary. Long-time residents still fondly remember him as the best Postmaster ever.

He loved good road trips, taking his young family by motorhome across country to visit relatives and as many landmarks as he could. He also enjoyed water skiing with his in-laws at Lake Havasu, men's league softball, and watching Dodger baseball. Most of all, he enjoyed helping anyone at any time. Whether it was fixing a car or finishing a project, he was always involved.

In addition to his wife, Jeanette, Jerry is survived by his children: Andy (Karen) of Lebanon OR, Karen (Chris) Russell of Nipomo, Sarah (Keith) Cote of Solvang, Matt (Victoria) of Las Vegas NV, Michelle of Pasadena; his 17 grandchildren; his father of Sauk Centre, MN; his five siblings: Mark (Karen) of Fort Pierce FL, Paul (Ruth) of St Louis MO, Tom of Deland FL, Jim (Kristina) of Salinas, and Julie (Scott) Sieben of Sauk Centre MN; and his mother in-law, Elsye Lovejoy, of Santa Ynez. Jerry is predeceased by his mother.

A Rosary will be held for Jerry at 10:30am on Monday, July 29th at Old Mission Santa Ines, funeral mass at 11am, with a reception to follow. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2:30pm, arrangements in care of Loper Funeral Chapel.