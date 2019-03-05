Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Louise King.

Geraldine Louise King was born February 20, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents James Redman Little and Marian V. McMannis Little. She grew up in Pittsburgh and attended Peabody High School, where she was a member of the Rainbow Girls. She went on to complete her education at the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelors Degree in Fine Art. While there she also joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Heinz Chapel Chior where she met her future husband, John Edward King. They were married in the Heinz Chapel in October 1956.

They moved to Southern California for his career in the post war aeronautic industry. They then settled in Los Alamitos for over 35 years and later retired to Santa Barbara. While in Los Alamitos, Geraldine was very involved with both her children's primary schooling, Sunday school, sports, and numerous scouting activities.

Geraldine died in Santa Barbara, California on February 21, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband John King, her brother Donald Little, her two children Cynthia and Jeff, and Granddaughter Becky Van Zant.

A private memorial was held for her. In lieu of sending flowers, kindly make any donation in her name to .