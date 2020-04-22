Our dearest friend Germaine Gabrielsen, passed away March 31, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Berlin, Germany on January 17, 1925. Growing up in Berlin, Germaine was a talented young dancer, eventually becoming a member of the highly regarded Berlin Staats Opera Ballet. She performed throughout Europe as a classical ballet dancer. After World War II, Germaine managed her family business, designing, modeling and marketing ready-to-wear ladies clothing.

At the request of her former ballet instructor, who had recently moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, Germaine was convinced to come to America. She began teaching ballet with her former teacher. Unaccustomed to the hot and humid summers however, Germaine decided to leave and visit family friends in Hope Ranch, California.

Germaine's family friends lived in the new community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara. They invited her to stay, and she soon became a valued hostess at the Miramar Hotel in Montecito. However, dancing was still Germaine's forte and Arthur Murray Dance Studio welcomed their new ballroom dancing instructor. Germaine delighted her students with a warm personality and competent instruction. It was teaching at Arthur Murray that resulted in her meeting her husband, Raytheon Engineer Hilton (Gabe) Gabrielsen. They were married in 1960 and were constant companions travelling the world together for many years.

At our frequent gatherings of friends and family, Germaine and Gabe shared their tales of skiing and traveling. Our families have shared meals and stories for the past six decades. Germaine and Gabe were two of our parents' best friends. Germaine is survived by her husband of sixty years, Hilton (Gabe) Gabrielsen and her adopted family Jeanette, Phillip and Erielle Webber.