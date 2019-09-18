Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Joan (McDonough) Donovan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude Joan Donovan (Mc Donough) 97, a Santa Barbara resident since 1959, passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 after a brief illness. Gert was born on June 30, 1922 in Sommerville, MA and attended local schools there while growing up. In 1949 she met and married Robert G. Donovan, they were together for 49 years until Bob's passing in 1998. In 1959 Bob's job with Raytheon Company brought Gert and the four children to Santa Barbara where she and Bob raised their family. Until her passing she continued to live in the Mesa home that they first moved into. For many years Gert was employed by the city schools working in the kitchen at several grammar school cafeterias, primarily at Monroe School on the Mesa. Having never driven she would walk to and from work every day but was always home to prepare meals for the family. She enjoyed walking and after retiring she could regularly be seen walking in her Mesa neighborhood, even at the age of 97. Gert is survived by her four children Donna M. Zupan, Robert L. Donovan, Richard Donovan (Alice) and Mary B. Lopez. She was predeceased by her nine siblings. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren who will miss their "Nanny" as she was lovingly referred to by them. Services will be held on Saturday September 21, at 12PM at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to . Please visit www.wrhsb.com to leave an online memory or condolence. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.



