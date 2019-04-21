Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Joseph Castillo.

Gilbert peacefully passed away in Palmdale, CA on April 3, 2019. He was born May 10, 1941 in Santa Barbara, CA to the late Jose and Antonia Castillo. Gilbert attended local schools and City College. Member of Carpenter?s Union 1062.

Survived by wife of 43 years, Maria E. Castillo of Palmdale, CA, his sons, Garry, Gerry (Kimberly), Greg (Linda) and Glen and grandchildren, Tiffany, Yvonne, Lance Jeremy, Kahlia, Joseph, Christopher, Nicholas, and brothers, Robert (Aileen), Alex, Anthony, and Sam Castillo, and predeceased Rueben Castillo and Daniel Flores and sisters, Carmen Yee, Eleanor Argo, and Amelia Castillo and predeceased Irma Avila and many nephews and nieces.

He will be missed by wife, family and friends that loved him for what he was, a caring and special person. Service at Our Lady of Sorrows, April 26 at 10:00 AM