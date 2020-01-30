Gilbert P. Alonzo passed away January 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 82 years young.

Gilbert was born on July 19, 1937. He was born and raised in Carpinteria, California to Valentine and Aroura Alonzo. He attended Aliso Elementary School and Carpinteria High School. Gilbert moved north to Santa Barbara where he and his wife raised their three adoring daughters Tamara, Cynthia and Christina.

He was proud to serve his country as a United States Marine for 4 years. With his incredible work-ethic, he worked at UCSB as a mechanic and grounds keeper for over 38 years until the time of his much deserved retirement.

Gilbert was a man of many interests and skills. In his free time, he enjoyed camping at his favorite spot, Lake Lopez. He was a skilled welder and would make BBQ pits. He loved BBQing at parties, dancing, fishing, coaching softball and was quite the handyman. He was a longtime member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 and loved cooking at the Lodge with his fellow members. He held an annual Christmas Eve party for decades, opening his home to everyone and anyone, sharing homemade food, drinks and laughter. Over the years Gilbert was often seen proudly watching his grandchildren's sporting events from the sidelines, always wearing a quiet smile and one of his signature hats from his huge collection.

Gilbert is survived by his loving family that misses him terribly: his three beloved daughters Tamara (Jorge), Cynthia, and Tina; his eight adoring grandchildren Bryan, Andrew, Roman, Sebastian, Cruz, Tre, Giana and Isabella; his siblings Gus "Malley" Munoz and Irene Alonzo; and countless extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Aroura Alonzo; his sister, Virginia Griego; and his wife, Donna Alonzo.

Even though Gilbert was a man of few words, he had a huge impact on countless people always encouraging everyone to do their best by working with what you have and making the most of it. He was an ever calming presence in the lives of his loved ones and exuded incredible patience. He loved his family fiercely. They are devastated for this loss, but eternally grateful for his love.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 10 am at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., SB 93111. Reception will immediately follow at St. Raphael's Hall.