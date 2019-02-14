Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert R. Moore.

Gilbert R. Moore passed away on February 11, 2019 in Santa Barbara after a brief illness.

Gil was born in Pomona California on 03-17-1930 to Leonard and Anita Moore. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy L. Herron in 1950. Gil and Nan moved to Corpus Christi Texas while he served in the US Navy. After his service they relocated to Long Beach and then moved to Buellton CA in 1960.

Gil had 3 sons, and was preceded in death by his son Dana John, in 1994. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy, sons Kelley L. Moore (Winnie) and Mitchel R. Moore (Mary) and 9 grandchildren: Megyn, Molly, Bob, Vanessa, Keric, Payton, Clare, Shane and Riley, and 7 great grandchildren.

Gil and Nan spent many years traveling the world and especially the South Pacific, and enjoying their grandchildren. Gil will be remembered for his craftsmanship and love of woodworking, his smile, humbleness, generosity, caring heart, and love for his Lord Jesus.

Memorial Service Saturday, 1:00pm, Feb. 16, 2019 at Valley Christian Fellowship, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, Hwy 246 and Refugio Rd.