b. 4-5-1918. - d. 4-12-2019 101 years old Gladys was born in the coal mining town of Girardville in upstate PA. Her father was Isaiah Harrison Bailey, a one-room schoolhouse teacher, and her mother was Kathryn Grey Bailey, seamstress and housekeeper. The young family moved to Philadelphia where Gladys excelled in school and finished high school at 16. She worked as a secretary because it was the Depression and they had no money for college. In 1939, age 21, she met the handsome John Patrick Callan and they were married 2 years later in July of '41. The war came 5 months later and John was sent overseas to France in the Army. She went home to her parents, worked as a secretary and awaited the birth of her first child, Lois. When the war ended John came home to Gladys and a 13 month old daughter he'd never met. Ten months later Larry was born. The family eventually moved to their own home and were blessed with another son, Doug. Gladys went back to school at night to get the college degree she always wanted. She got an emergency teaching certificate for subbing in the schools while she worked on the degree. Her mother, Grammy, watched the 3 kids. She graduated at 39 with a BA from Temple University. She was hired to teach at Widenor School for Crippled Children and worked there over 30 years. When she retired she continued to sub at her school until she turned 80. The last 42 years of her life she was single because John passed away at age 58. She traveled extensively all over the globe, loving adventure and learning about new people and places. She stayed active with gym classes and regular swimming. She also was busy driving all the neighbors around to Dr. appointments, hair dressers etc. and at 96 the DMV renewed her license for 4 more years! She belonged to St. Raymond's Church and loved Mass and all their activities. One of her favorite things was the summer family vacations at the Jersey Shore. At 97 she moved to Santa Barbara to be near her daughter and family. She loved California and her home at Heritage House. She loved church every Saturday at St. Marks and dinner with the gang afterwards. She always loved swimming, reading, flowers, history, cats and catching up with friends. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren, and was always ready to help them in any way she could. She leaves behind her 3 children: Larry and Doug Callan, and Lois Callan Moore; her grandchildren: David Callan, Lori Callan Ciaudelli, Sean and Michael Callan, Matthew, John and Hunter Moore plus 12 great grandchildren. We all were fortunate to have her and will miss her very much. On May 23th her ashes will be buried in Philadelphia with her husband in the Callan family space. A Celebration of Life Mass will be said in Santa Barbara on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 9:30 in the Serra Chapel of the Mission. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to: Heritage House Caregivers Fund, 5200 Hollister Ave. SB CA 93111. Santa Barbara arrangements are by Pueblo Del Rey.

