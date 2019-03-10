October 12, 1919 - February 13, 2019

Gladys Bresslin, devoted wife and mother has died after a brief illness. Gladys was born in Miami, Arizona to Edith Adelia and Emery E. Kleck. Gladys gained her early education in Paso Robles graduating from high school in 1937. She later went on to study at San Luis Obispo Junior College and San Diego State University. While living and studying in San Luis Obispo, Gladys, ever looking for new adventures, achieved her dream of flying airplanes and obtained her pilots license. In fact, Gladys became the very first woman to obtain her pilots license in San Luis Obispo County during that time. It was while studying at San Diego State University that Gladys met the love of her life, Lisle Bresslin.

Gladys was a truly beautiful young woman. When Lisle and Gladys were married May 31st, 1941 in Paso Robles, the local paper noted how beautiful Gladys looked in her wedding gown of white satin, and long net veil held in place with a halo of tiny pink pearls. The dress was perfectly accented with a bridal bouquet of pink and white rosebuds.

In August 1942, Lisle was awarded a commission in the United States Navy and was sent to the South Pacific to serve on an Auxiliary Patrol Craft. While Lisle was away serving his country, Gladys kept busy working at a large aircraft manufacturing plant. It was in this job that her skills as a pilot were recognized. She was tasked with taxiing the large military aircraft onto the runway and was promoted to inspector of the P38 and other aircraft on the manufacturing line.

After WWII in 1946, Lisle and Gladys moved to Taft California where Lisle taught at Taft High School and College. Lisle and Gladys were very active in the community. In 1949 Lisle and Gladys brought home their first child, a beautiful baby girl they named Kathleen. The years in Taft continued to be fruitful for the Bresslins; the year 1952 saw the birth of their first son Richard Bresslin, and two years later their second son Dennis was born.

The Bresslins moved to Santa Barbara in 1959 where Lisle took a teaching position Santa Barbara City College. In 1962 he accepted the position of Admissions Dean with the school. He spent 18 years at City College teaching and advising students. Again, they became very active in the community socializing with fellow faculty and friends as well as being active in their church.Gladys truly shined as a homemaker and mother raising her 3 children, and as a volunteer at her church where she helped with many events and fundraising projects for church youth. Gladys was a truly talented baker and crafts person; her sewing, crocheting, and embroidery skills were amazing, and her cookies and pies are legendary.

Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband Lisle, and beloved son, Dennis. Gladys will always be loved and never forgotten by those left behind; her daughter Kathleen, her husband, Scott, and their daughter and Gladys' Granddaughter, Brooke Bolton of Goleta; her Great Granddaughter, Kai Holly, Brooke's daughter; a son, Richard, and his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Amanda Kate of Lompoc; and youngest brother, Dr. Dean Kleck, his wife, Carol, of Tehachapi, California, and their three children. Gladys is also survived by many nieces and nephews, the children of her predeceased brothers, Jacob Kleck and Berthol Irwin.

A graveside service was held for Gladys at the Paso Robles District Cemetery on Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. with family and close friends in attendance, celebrating the life and love shared with Gladys. Gifts in Gladys's memory can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara or a .

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.