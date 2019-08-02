Glenn Earl Wright of Santa Barbara, CA, born on January 30, 1947 died on July 3, 2019.

Glenn passed in the loving arms of his three children after a series of illnesses. Glenn was known for his loving, kind-hearted, friendly smile, easy going disposition, unfiltered humor and candid conversations.

He served four years in the Navy after graduating from San Marcos High School and was honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal in 1970. He was in The Chevrollers car club, SB bowling league, SB pool league, SB Rifle club, SM Elks and Eagles member and loved golf and a good BBQ. Glenn enjoyed a successful career in real estate for many years in Santa Barbara and even boasted the cover of Time Magazine for his accomplishments with Coldwell Banker.

Glenn loved his family and was a proud loving father to his three children, Tricee Wright of Santa Maria, CA, Sean Wright and wife Mahri Wright of Granada Hills, CA, and Brandon Wright of Santa Maria, CA. He was grandfather to Krystyna and Blake Bolterman of Santa Maria, CA, Gage and Connor Wright of Granada Hills, CA, Madelyn and Garrison Wright of Santa Maria, CA and great-grandfather to Aubree Romero of Santa Maria, CA.

He will be greatly missed, always loved, and remembered dearly. May his sweet soul rest in peace and celebrate the joys of heaven until we meet again.

A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 4:00 pm at St. Anthony's Church, 270 Helena St., Los Alamos, CA 93440 with a BBQ reception to follow at 4757 Karnes Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455- all family and friends are invited and welcome.