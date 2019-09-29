April 21, 1927 - September 9, 2019

Glenn Hall was born in Rockford, Illinois to Alonzo and Mary (Roush) Hall. He was the youngest of four children. At the age of 7, he moved to Ventura with his parents and sister Marion. They soon settled in Santa Barbara.

Between his junior and senior years at SBHS, he joined the service at 17. He recalled the day he and the other boys joined. All the students were in Peabody Stadium with the school band playing and the girls cheering. While in the Merchant Marines, he traveled around the world.

When the war was over and he returned, he finished high school. He became an apprentice then journeyman for Oliver Plumbing, which he later purchased from Mr. Oliver. Glenn retired and sold the business 42 years later.

He met Peggy Loch and they married in 1950. Their children are Laurie (Dennis Krueger) Thurber and Susan (Rick) Graff. Their grandchildren are Holly (Ryan) Palmerston, Kara (Frank) Hale, Erica Graff, Brandon (Kari) McCulley, and Evan (Anika) McCulley. They have 9 great grandchildren.

Peggy and Glenn loved traveling. They made several trips to the British Isles, Europe, the Caribbean, as well as in the US. They often brought their children and grandchildren with them.

Glenn was always active. He was an avid golfer and was proud to say that he played twice at St. Andrew's course in Scotland. He played his last round of golf at "Muni" at 92. He also played beach volleyball at East Beach until he was 83. Every Sunday for 22 years after beach volleyball, Glenn would meet Peggy at Brophy Brothers for clam chowder. In recent years, he played water volleyball at Vista del Monte until a month before he passed.

Glenn and Peggy played cards every week with their life-long friends, many from their high school days. Between these activities, Glenn always had a project he was working on.

Glenn will be remembered for his sense of humor, his stories, his positive attitude and generosity.

His grandchildren remember vacations and cruises, good advice, great stories, family dinners, learning to play cards, horse shows at Earl Warren, going to Brophy's, sodas in the fridge, Billy Joel in the Cadillac CD player, peppermint breath spray in the glove compartment, bowls of ice cream, and (as adults) Glenn's stuff drinks.

Glenn had two mottos:

"Make Memories" and "Don't Put Things Off"

We will be celebrating his life on Saturday, October 5 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Mulligan's at the Municipal Golf Course.

Donations in memory of Glenn Hall may be to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.