RENNEY, Gloria Lovekin

Gloria was born March 30, 1923 at the Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California. She was the first caesarian section baby to survive at the hospital.

Gloria was raised in the Hollywood Hills, as well as Pasadena. Gloria attended Hollywood Hills High School, then USC, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree.

Gloria lived her 96 years as a strong willed, accomplished and determined woman with a very soft heart. She devoted herself to real estate for many years, retiring at 90. She loved making the "American Dream" come true for many people. Gloria always made sure her clients paid the best price and all home inspections were done properly. She was adored by clients and co-workers as well.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Brisbane Lovekin and May Lavinia Lovekin. She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Richard E. Houts, MD, and Ronald Renney.

Gloria is survived by daughters, Catherine Wendy Sorensen and Deborah Sue Magennis, husband Gary Magennis, Grandchildren, Wendy S. Armstrong-Quero, husband Larry Quero, Deanne Armstrong, husband Daniele Serra, Megan Thomas, Kyle Magennis, Jennifer Sorensen, Great grandchildren, Benjamin Quero, Cade Sorensen-Pierson, Ryleigh Thomas, Reese Thomas, Delfina Serra, Capree Serra, Teagan Magennis and Keiran Magennis.

Graveside services will be held at the San Gabriel Cemetery located at 601 West Roses Rd., San Gabriel, CA Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal .

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors