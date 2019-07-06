January 15, 1927 - June 22, 2019

Gloria Mae Cloonan passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 92.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania (PA) to Dallas Raymond and Gladys (McDowell) Rihel and grew up in Ellwood City, PA. At the age of 18, Gloria attended Nurses Training and qualified as a Registered Nurse (RN). At 23, she and her best friend Betty Cogley got on a Greyhound Bus and moved to Los Angeles, California. For seven years, she worked as an air hostess for Trans World Airlines (TWA), and for the remainder of her career as a nurse in occupational health.

Gloria was married to William Cloonan and lived in Los Angeles, California. In the 1980s, she moved to Santa Barbara with her mother Gladys and her dogs.

Gloria loved her pets, the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, long walks in Shoreline Park, and traveling around the country in her 34-foot motor home.

She is survived by family and friends who will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on August 10 at the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.