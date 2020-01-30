Gloria Marie Torres passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday January 25th, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1933 to Arnolfo and Luz Patlan Lopez. She grew up in Santa Barbara, married Louie Torres on January 4, 1952. They had nine children. She is survived by her brothers Paul, Manuel, and Angelo (Mary) Lopez, sisters Katie (Fidel) Moralez, and Consuelo Lopez. She had one son Danny (Deneva) Torres, daughters Lucinda (Charlie) Staats, Yolanda Wilford, Gloria Jean Torres, Leticia Torres, Veronica (Bill) Reed, Olivia (Buddy) Aggas, Lucia Torres, and Lucilla (Frank) Tacadena, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Louie Torres, eldest brother Stanley (Mona) Lopez, sisters Jeanie (Joe) Sandoval, Annie (Joe) Ambriz, and Connie Cordero and son-in-law Jeff Wilford. She loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ. She was the foundation of her family and radiated the love of God everywhere she went. She was always willing to share her faith with whomever she crossed paths with. She left a legacy of faith to her children. She lived and loved well. She prayed for her family daily. She loved and adored her beloved dog Deygo. She will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road, SB, 93110, followed by interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr., 93108. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.