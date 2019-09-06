Grace Margaret (Kari) Young passed away peacefully at her home on August 30th, 2019. Grace was born on April 2nd, 1920 in Utah.

She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1937 and was President of the Girls League and was chosen as an Ephebian (Honor Society). She married her high school sweetheart, Oliver W. Young on Aug. 17, 1941 in Van Nuys. They celebrated 62 years of great happiness prior to losing the love of her life on Nov. 5, 2003.

They lived in the San Fernando Valley prior to moving to their beach home on Padaro Lane in 1968. Grace loved children and volunteered at the Children's home society, Los Chiquitos, Aliso School and Carpinteria High School PTA's. She was active in the FFA program and raised money for the high school farm. The show ring at Carpinteria High School and scholarships were named after Ollie and Grace.

She is survived by her son, Bill Young; her daughter, Kari Young Jimenez and son-in-law, Michael Jimenez; granddaughters Jenna Grace Young, Mollie Katherine Ruble and Kelly Suzanne Ruble Saragoza and her husband Julian Saragoza. She has 7 great-grandchildren, Karissa Vasquez; Tariah Grace Richardson, Rodolfo Aldana III, Bryce Oliver Young Burt, Madison Makenleigh Mertes, Jacob Aiden Garcia and Brenna Monroe Robertson; nephews Frank (Barbara) Macari, John (Meryl) Kari, Bob (Cheryl) Kari, Ron (Leah) Kari; nieces Dana (Christian) Luedthe and Leslie Kari and extended family members, Nancy and Pete Soto and Miho Keil.

Our special thanks and gratitude to Maria Rodriquez, Barbara Pell, Carmen Yuhaz and Visiting Nurses and Hospice.

Grace was an inspiration to many and was appreciative of her many friends and family.

Donations in memory of Grace may be made directly to the Carpinteria FFA, Carpinteria High School 4810 Foothill Rd., Carpinteria, CA 93013 or to a .

The memorial service will be held at Carpinteria Lion's Park on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am.