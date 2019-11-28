Guadalupe "Lupe" Chacon (1932 - 2019)
Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Service - Santa Barbara
3120 State St.
Santa Barbara, CA
93105
(805)-845-7420
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's University Parish
6550 Picasso Road
Isla Vista, CA
Obituary
Guadalupe "Lupe" Chacón was born in Fillmore, CA on January 24, 1932, and died peacefully in Santa Barbara on November 23, 2019, to complete her journey to the Kingdom of Heaven. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Perfecto Chacón and her children, William (Rachael) Chacón and Rose (Dan) Soliman. Guadalupe's greatest joys were her grandchildren: Jacob, Rebecca, Jason, and Nicole. Her spirit lives on in her six great grandchildren. She perpetually lit candles and prayed for others in her quiet, loving, and selfless way.

The Rosary service will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the celebration of the funeral Mass, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Mark's University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road, in Isla Vista, CA 93117. The interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services


Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019
