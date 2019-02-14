Guadalupe M. Alarcon

February 26, 1925-February 7, 2019

 Guadalupe M. Alarcón passed away on February 7, 2019. A long-time resident of Santa Barbara, she retired from many years of working at the local lemon packing houses. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a member of the Guadalupanas, and helped to support many church-related activities. She was an avid reader and a passionate believer in education. She strongly encouraged her kids and grandchildren to attend college and enjoyed participating in her grand children's social events, performances, and competitions. She will be fondly remembered for her independent spirit. She is survived by her son, Cecilio Alarcón and wife Aurora Alarcón; by her daughter Lourdes van Gent and husband Wynand van Gent; by her daughter Sandra Alarcón-Lopez and husband Leonard M. Lopez; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A burial mass will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 14 at our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery.
