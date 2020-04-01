Guadalupe "Lupe" Mendoza, loving wife and mother of two children passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at the age of 66 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Lupe was born on September 19th, 1953 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Rodrigo and Rosa Flores Ruiz. She was the 7th of 9 siblings (Raquel, Imelda, Filiberto, Rosa, Maria Concepcion, Adolfa, Rodrigo, Guadalupe, and Maria Refugio). She moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1971 to live and work near her mother and several of her sisters. She met Joe Mendoza in 1975. Lupe was so special to Joe that on their first few dates he arranged a Spanish-English translator to help them communicate. Ultimately, Joe learned to speak Spanish, Lupe became fluent in English and they were happily married on December 3rd, 1977. They happily raised two wonderful children together, Joey and Marilyn.

Lupe lived a rich and beautiful life with Joe and their children whom she was completely devoted to. When the kids were young, some of their fondest memories together were all activities Lupe lovingly organized, including swimming at Red Rock, Friday night pizza at Dino's, and hosting backyard BBQs with extended family. Joe, Joey and Marilyn describe her as the rock of the family - she was a constant source of advice, encouragement, and love. Lupe was truly one of a kind in this world and will be missed greatly and fondly remembered. She had a bright and energetic personality and was known for living life to the fullest. Whether it was dancing at the Moose Lodge or taking long walks at Shoreline Park. She had a zest for bringing people together and loved chatting with family and friends. She touched many lives with her generosity, warmth, and passion for life.

Lupe is survived by her husband, Joe, children, Joey Mendoza and Marilyn Murphy, son-in-law, Kevin Murphy and grandchildren, as well as by her six sisters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and granddaughter.

Given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the funeral will be limited to immediate family only. There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date, to be determined. Flowers may be sent to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel by 8:00am Thursday April 2nd. Donations may be sent to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara - https://cfsb.org/giving-to-cfsb/give-now/ in her name.