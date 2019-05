H. George Hooyman passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 12:41 am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 to join his wife Donna and his beloved siblings and extended family that he missed so dearly in his heart. He will be missed by many, but we will be happy to join him and our loved ones in our years to come.

Services with reception held following service. St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA. 10:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019.