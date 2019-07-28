Hanni Else Scheib went to heaven in peace with family by her side on July 10th, 2019 in Ventura, California. Hannilore Else Schaida was born June 3rd, 1927 in Berlin, Germany. She moved to the United States at age 19 and was a Santa Barbara resident for 42 years.

Hanni was oldest daughter of Hieronymus and Else Schaida along with sisters, Christel and Gitti. Hanni was raised in Berlin and survived very difficult times during World War II. As a teenager, Hanni helped take care of the family, especially looking after her younger sisters and made special efforts to keep them happy and safe. After the war, Hanni moved to Wisconsin to live with her uncle and aunt. She learned English, enrolled in business classes and worked as a secretary in Chicago. Hanni danced at the Aragon Ballroom where she met her husband, Helmut Scheib. They married in 1957 and had one child, Diane Christine Scheib, who was born in Munich in 1959.

Helmut served in the US Army having survived World War II 6th wave of D-Day landing on Omaha beach and the Battle of the Bulge. Hanni's life as an army wife required the family to move frequently, and she raised Diane alone when Helm was stationed in Korea and Vietnam. The family also lived in Kaiserslautern, Landshut, and Heidelberg and enjoyed many vacations all over Europe. Hanni was a giving and friendly person and will be remembered as the best wife and mother. Her daughter Diane was the greatest joy in her life. She loved to sing, especially with Diane. Hanni had a captivating, beautiful smile. She truthfully was the kindest person you can ever know and always wanted to do more for others than herself.

Hanni and her family moved from Heidelberg, Germany in 1975 and settled in Santa Barbara. Hanni worked for many years at Lou Rose Boutique on State Street. She was a member of the Santa Barbara Assistance League and volunteered at Cottage Hospital for 15 years. Hanni worshiped each week at Saint Raphael's church in Goleta. She was married to Helmut for 56 years, until he passed away in 2014.

Family gatherings and holidays were the most joyful times in her life. Nothing was more important to Hanni than her love for Diane, her family, and her grandchildren, Brian and Jennifer. Beloved Hanni now joins God in heaven with her daughter Diane and her husband Helm. This world would be more wonderful if God would make more people like Hanni.

Hanni is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Knerr of Ventura, grandson Brian Knerr and wife Jessica Knerr of San Diego, son-in-law Ray Knerr of Ventura and sister Gitti Dorn of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (please designate gift to brain cancer). Donations may be directed to the Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation, Attn: Diana Howard; 8-950 Factor Bldg, Box 951780, Los Angeles, CA 90095-1780; (310) 206-0675; www.cancer.ucla.edu/donate. Please note that your gift is in memory of Hanni Scheib.