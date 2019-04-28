Hans Bitsch Knudsen departed the home he had built in 1968 on Alamo Pintado Rd. for the last time the morning of April 17, 2019. Hans was born May 3, 1933 on a farm in Torring Denmark where he learned to love the land and animals. In 1955 he immigrated to Ontario, Canada and between two trips back to Denmark spent the next eight years working various jobs in Ontario. In January of 1963 he applied for a visa to visit the United States and was turned down. He immediately applied again and unexpectedly received a work visa and a green card. He made his way to Solvang and was told to apply for a job at Solvang Cement where Paul Willis immediately hired him. He next worked for Svend Olsen as a hod carrier.

On July 17, 1965 Hans married Brenda Philpott in the church in Torring where he had been baptized and confirmed. After purchasing property on Alamo Pintado he began to build the family home and he continued independently in the building business for the next 40 years. In 1981 he and his wife purchased Thumbelina Needlework Shop in Solvang specializing in Danish needlework and where Hans continued to serve customers until recently.

Hans is survived by wife Brenda, sons Ted and Tim, daughter in law Katrina and grandchildren Ryan, Ruby, Hannah and Dane as well as sister Marie, brothers Frede and Laurids and nieces and nephews in Denmark. He was predeceased by parents Alfred and Ingeborg Knudsen and brother Arthur.

A Celebration of Life service will be held May 4 at 2:00 PM at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. Donations to Bethania Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara are appreciated.

Loper Funeral Chapel, directors.