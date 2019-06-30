Sept. 9, 1927 - June 8, 2019

Harold James Long (Jim) was born September 6, 1927 to Laura Linehan Long and Harold Mills Long in Syracuse, New York. As a young boy, he moved to Santa Barbara where the family opened a small restaurant on Cabrillo Blvd across from the "Plunge." From a young age, Jim was self motivated and driven in business ventures. At age 12 he would get up before dawn and take his small skiff out the SB harbor and bring home the catch of the day for the restaurant - and that was before school! He then flipped burgers after school, always busy and looking for a new adventure and ways to earn money. In his next venture he petitioned a drivers license before the legal age, purchased candy bars wholesale and greeted incoming war trains in Santa Barbara and sold chocolate to the soldiers as they passed through town. He saved his earnings and was able to buy his 1st car - a Model A. After serving in the Navy, he was working as a dental technician.

He met the love of his life, Marilyne Dudley, on a blind date. They married in 1950 and raised 5 children, Lauralynn, Sandra, Harold, Jr., William, and Cheryl. During their lifetime together Jim and Marilyne were farmers, selling fresh chickens and eggs, scoutmasters, campers, fishermen and hunters. They built and sold laundromats and retired before they were 50. They then enjoyed traveling the country in their RVs, wintering in Cathedral City and summering in Astoria, OR. Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking friends and family salmon fishing in his boats. Married for 65 years, they enjoyed a fun, loving life together.

Marilyne passed to the Lord's care November 21, 2015. Jim passed away at the family home in Santa Barbara, joining his beloved Marilyne on June 8, 2019. They are survived by their 5 children: Lauralynn "Laurie" (Doug) Duey, Sandra "Sandy" (Doug) Calvert, Harold, Jr. "Hal" (Pam) Long, William "Bill" Long and Cheryl Long; 10 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. They are greatly missed!