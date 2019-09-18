Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold William Steinberger Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold William Steinberger, Jr., passed away peacefully in Buellton, CA on September 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Harold was born on June 3, 1928 in So. Pasadena, CA to Harold William Steinberger and Marguerite Covert. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High Class of 1946 in Glendale, CA and attended Cal Poly, San Dimas studying design and horticulture. He served in the Korean War aboard the USS Bradford and after discharge from the Navy he made his home in Carpinteria and later Santa Barbara. Harold quickly became a sought after and accomplished landscape designer. His career spanned 6 decades, and included residential and commercial projects in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Hope Ranch and throughout the west. His designs were translated from nature itself. He enjoyed creating outdoor spaces that would cause you to look twice at a hidden element that might surprise you. Harold developed his love of the ocean as a child while vacationing with his family in Carpinteria, CA. He spent much of his teen years and early adult life surfing the beaches of Ventura and Southern CA. After he gave up surfing he developed a new passion for fishing. Whether it was along the secluded beaches north of Goleta, or fishing from his boat in the lake or ocean, this is where he and Margaret spent many long enjoyable days. As a family many weekends were spent fishing and playing at the beach. Harold is survived by his wife Margaret Steinberger of 47 years; son John Steinberger(Lisa), stepchildren Vernon Clowes, Phyllis Madrigal(Carlos-Deceased), and Jeannette Doherty(Mike). His grandchildren Jodi Clowes, Jennifer Wilkinson(Ian), Carlos Madrigal Jr., Marcus Madrigal(Alexis), Zachary Steinberger, and Evan Steinberger, great grandchildren Ashlyn Oxton-Madrigal, Mason Madrigal, Logan Wilkinson and Hunter Wilkinson. Niece Norma Jean Tipton, nephew Ronald Steinberger and sister-in-law Joan Steinberger. Daughter Nancy Montoya and granddaughter Sarah Montoya from a previous marriage. He is preceded in death by brother Norman Steinberger of Goleta, CA. A memorial will take place Saturday, September 28th at 11am, Crossroads Church, 236 La Lata Dr., Buellton. The family would like to thank Atterdag Care Center and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care of Solvang for their exceptional care and guidance.

