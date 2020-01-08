November 16, 1925 - January 1, 2020

Harriet Silver passed away peacefully in San Diego at the age of 94. She is survived by daughters Janis Berkman (Neil), Lisa Ruderman (Steve), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her brother, Bob Trilling. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Dr. Samuel Silver, her parents, Charles and Florence Trilling, and her sister, Arlene Shelley.

She was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois and attended Austin High School and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she was a music major. Harriet and Sam were married in 1946 and lived in Chicago and then Elmwood Park, Illinois. In 1962, they moved to Santa Barbara, California, where Sam opened a dental practice.

When her daughters were growing up, Harriet taught piano to children and helped run her husband's dental office. Later, she took interior design courses at UCLA Extension. Over the years, she had a multitude of hobbies, including belly dancing, folk dancing, investing, bridge and Mahjong. Harriet enjoyed working with children and was a volunteer in a kindergarten class.

She and her long-time companion, Jerry Harris, of Santa Barbara, had fun traveling, visiting their families, and going to plays, lectures, concerts and movies.

In August of 2019, Harriet moved from Santa Barbara to a condominium at Pacific Regent, a senior residence in San Diego.

Harriet will be remembered for her beauty, deep love of family, and her passion for cooking, entertaining, and cultivating friendships. Her zest for life was epitomized by her favorite song, "Live for Life," performed by Jack Jones.