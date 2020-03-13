Helen Altshuler (D'Auria) passed peacefully on March 4th 2020 with her husband Larry Altshuler, daughter Kimberly Lynch Campbell and niece Robin Kenney by her side in Santa Barbara, California where she lived for thirty five years. Helen's heart never left the East coast and long vacations back home each year to friends and family were a norm. Helen was born December 27th 1940 in Nyack NY to Thomas and Helen D'Auria. Helen loved the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and before prayer would often say "it's me again".

Helen attended Saint Ann's Catholic school and Nyack High school. After high school graduation she attended Rockland Community College, was a teller at Chemical Bank and was an editor at McGraw Hill prior to marrying Charles Lynch; they had two children, Kelly and Kimberly. Helen loved children and volunteered at St. Agnus school, did volunteer work at Tagaste Monastery including the organization and running of flea markets with Father Ed Fagan and others. Helen ran a day care center out of her home.

Helen met her second husband Larry Altshuler March 8th 1983 in Wayne New Jersey where on July 21st 1984 they were married and later that year Helen and the two girls moved across country to Santa Barbara California. While Helen and Larry did not have children together, Larry's two sons Mark and David were part of the new family. Helen's wonderful way with people made her a success in loan banking and at Amber Engineering. Helen loved people and children gravitated to her be it in a restaurant or grocery store. One of Helen's favorite things to do was traveling with her husband in their Winnebago motor home to various locations in California and surrounding states.

Helen also enjoyed her furry dogs, Sherman and Teddy, tremendously, and lived for her grandkids. She was an extremely welcoming person, and rarely let anyone by without a kind word.

Helen is survived by her Husband: Larry Altshuler, sister: Virginia "Ginny" Furey, daughters: Kimberly Lynch Campbell and Kellyann Morgan, husbands: Kyle Campbell and Danny Morgan, stepsons: Mark and wife Lisa, David Altshuler and wife Nicole, grandchildren: Hannah, Conor, Jordan, Tristan, Alexis, Sophia, Jessica, Alex and Matt, niece: Ginger Fiore, Husband Dan and two sons Luke and Jake, niece Robin Kenney and children Tommy, Amber, Matt and Mariah, nephew: Tom Furey and wife Karen and children Liam, Megan and Nickolas along with many cousins.

Helen was pre deceased by her sister Mary Maroney, brother Thomas D'Auria and parents Thomas and Helen D'Auria, nephew Keith Furey, brother-in-law Jim Furey.

Arrangements for viewing will be Thursday March 12th 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at Hannemanns Funeral Home, 88 S. Broadway, Nyack NY, 10960. Mass will be held Friday at 10:15 March 13th 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16 Jefferson St. Nyack NY. Burial follows at Oak Hill Cometary 140 N. Highland Ave. Nyack, NY.

In lieu of flowers consider Assisted Hospice Care, http://www.assistedcares.com/