Helen Beard passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4 in Moorpark, CA. Born 2/9/28 to Martin and Agnes Haba in Carrington, ND. She grew up in WA state. Helen was an Army wife and lived in various bases in the US and Europe before settling in San Diego. She retired as a CA peace officer but continued to work in that field for 15 years. Helen lived in Solvang, Santa Barbara and Moorpark during her life.

Helen traveled extensively and had many talents and hobbies. She spent 20 years researching and documenting the family ancestral history.

Preceding her in death were her two sons, Charles and Michael Beard. She is survived by 2 brothers, Henry Haba of Seatle, Louis Haba of Camarillo and Lorraine Bell of Santa Barbara. Interment will be in Sunnyside, WA next to her two sons.