Helen Diaz Gordon, 82, of Santa Barbara, California died peacefully and with loved ones by her side on January 14th, 2020.

Helen was born on March 25, 1937 to Lorenzo R. Diaz and Guadalupe Escalera - Diaz. She lived in Santa Barbara all her life. She married John J. Gordon on August 20th 1959. Together they raised 4 children: Michael J Gordon, Kathy A Gordon-Frausto, John L Gordon and Mary Ellen Gordon-Duarte. They are survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Helen loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to crochet and would make beautiful blankets. She loved Comedy and the Lakers. She also loved her music and dancing.

Helen was a loving mother and friends to many and will be greatly missed.

Services and viewing will be Thursday evening at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary from 6:00pm to 8:00pm