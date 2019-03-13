Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Sherman Hathaway.

Helen Sherman Hathaway passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019.

She was born in Santa Barbara CA on August 2, 1919 to Jessie and Veder Sherman. Helen grew up on the westside of Santa Barbara with fond memories of the "old days". A true Santa Barbara native, spending most of her youth at local beaches paddle boarding.

Helen graduated Santa Barbara High School in 1937. Being accepted to Santa Barbara State College (now UCSB). She majored in Art, receiving a Bachelor's degree and a teaching credential in 1941.

Helen's first teaching job was in Ojai CA. She eventually taught at Carpinteria Union High school. During her tenure she was instrumental in designing the "famous" logo for the Carpinteria Warriors. After meeting her future husband Donald Hathaway, they were married in December 1952 while Don was serving in the U.S. Army. On returning, they purchased their lifelong home in Montecito CA where Don started his career with the Montecito Fire Department. Helen's interest in art carried on through her life with paintings in watercolor. She was an avid reader, loved old western, horror and science fiction movies. Helen enjoyed the family camping trips, spending time at the Ranch and tending to her chickens.

Helen is survived by daughter Ronda Hathaway and Barbara Essex; Son Dean and wife Julie Hathaway; Grandsons Lucas and Dylan Hathaway.

The family wishes to thank Alexander Gardens for their loving and compassionate care, especially Helen's angel Lupe.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care 512 E Gutierrez St. Santa Barbara CA 93103. Memorial Services will be held at Carpinteria Cemetery Friday March 15 at 10:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.