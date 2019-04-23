Henry F. Donlan was born October 15, 1929, to the late Martin and Elizabeth Donlan in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Henry had been in failing health for the past year and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019, at a long-term care facility in Santa Barbara where he had resided since 2015.

Henry moved to California when he was a teenager and lived in the Los Angeles area with his aunt. While working at a local lunch counter on the corner of Hollywood and Vine when he was in his early twenties, he met his wife-to-be, Iolani Kaaiai, who worked at a near-by flower shop owned by her mother. They were married in May of 1950 and soon after moved to Carpinteria, California. They had three children: daughters Darlene and Kathlene and a son Michael. The marriage ended after 12 years but Henry remained in the Santa Barbara area that he loved and called home. He continued to work in the food service industry in local restaurants throughout the city until his retirement. He loved the local beach and marina area in Santa Barbara and was there daily after his retirement where he was well known by the harbor locals. He was also known by the downtown locals where, for years, he would make a daily walk to the McDonald's across the street from the Granada Theater. He would sit outside on State Street and enjoy his coffee as he watched and visited with those passing by or working nearby.

Henry is survived by his two daughters, Darlene Curtis and Kathlene Donlan along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren: grandsons Paul Horenberger, Shawn Horenberger, granddaughter Jessica Coleman, grandsons Anthony Donlan and David Donlan, and great-grandchildren Jaclyn, Beau, Andrea, Elizabeth and Iolani. His son, Michael Donlan, preceded Henry in death.

A private burial for Henry will be held on April 26, 2019, and a celebration of life for family and friends will be held on April 27, 2019, at Shoreline Park.

Memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to the Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.