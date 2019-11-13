Henry "Hank" Simonsen died at his residence at Atterdag Village in Solvang, Calif., on October 20, 2019, at the age of 89.

Born June 27, 1930, in Estherville, Iowa, to Jens and Marie Simonsen, Hank moved to the Valley in 1944 with his parents and sister, Lisa, and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1948. That same year he joined his high school sweetheart, Dorleen Robison, at the University of California at Berkeley, and in 1950 the two married. Together, they raised three children while Hank pursued a career as a financial controller for truck and farm equipment maker International Harvester. His 38-year tenure with the company took them from California to Oregon and Saudi Arabia before they finally returned to the Santa Ynez Valley in the mid 1980s.

Bitten by the travel bug while living overseas, Hank and Dorleen traveled extensively in retirement on trips that took them to every corner of the world. Hank was also a tireless gardener and a devoted family man. Together and separately, Hank and Dorleen volunteered their time to a number of organizations in the Valley, including The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society and Solvang Theaterfest, and as members of Bethania Lutheran Church.

Hank is survived by his children Sally (Bill) Shelden, Jan Simonsen and Jill Simonsen (Douglas Clark); brothers-in-law Knud Jacobsen, Gordon Robison and Don Robison; grandchildren Jeff (Sarah) Shelden, Andy (Rachel) Shelden and Kristin (Matthew) Acocella; and great-grandchildren Caroline Shelden Acocella, William Henry Acocella, Samuel Eli Shelden and Benjamin Ezra Shelden.

A memorial service was held October 28, 2019, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. Memorial contributions may be made to Elverhøj Museum, Bethania Lutheran Church or the .