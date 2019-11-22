Hilda Isabel Cubilla was born in San Lorenzo, Paraguay on November 19, 1929. She passed peacefully at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California on November 18, 2019; one day prior to her 90th birthday. She was a loving mother, grandmother and strong-willed, but humble, woman who was the backbone of her family. She will be deeply missed.

Hilda was one of twelve children of Calixto Morel and Andrea Sosa Morel. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Justo Cubilla; her three children: Ana Khamo (Robert), Louis Cubilla, and Yolanda Gonzalez (Jesus); six grandchildren: Jessica (Russell), Jasmine, Marina, Sienna, Alexis, and Juliana; two greatgrandchildren: Ynez Isabel and Kenneth Cooper; as well as her nephew/longtime caregiver Mario Cubillas and goddaughter Laura Morel de Fernandez (Ismael).

A mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 27th at Our Lady of Sorrows (21 E Sola St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101). Burial service will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary.