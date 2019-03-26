Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Sutherland.

Hugh was born on a farm in Gladwin, Michigan. He joined the Navy in 1942, where he served on an aircraft carrier and fought in many battles, including the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Midway. After his honorable discharge Hugh started his 31 year career as a pilot for American Airlines. He was first based in Chicago where he met the love of his life, Lois, who was also based there as a stewardess. After they were married, they moved to Dallas, and then Hugh finished his career in Los Angeles as a captain of the 747. He retired in July, 1983.

Hugh leaves his wife Lois, two sons Bill and Glenn, and four grandchildren, Sean, Dylan, Luke, and Josie.

Hugh was the finest of gentleman. A loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.

