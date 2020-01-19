In Memory

HUNTER GOUGH

8/23/95 - 1/19/08

Hunter, our precious boy:

12 years ago today you left this Earth and not a day goes by that we don't think of you and miss you with aching hearts and spirits. The impact of loss affects Family, Faith and Love.

FAMILY:

Feelings of pain and anguish, of broken connections and realization of permanent physical separation.

Torn apart as its members struggle to process and cope, each in his own way and some not at all.

FAITH:

Questioned, challenged, forsaken, forgotten.

Needing courage to believe again, but how, when or where and what can be done.

LOVE:

Survives death but is redefined, as physical contact and expression are no longer possible.

The longing for one more hug, one more chance to say good-bye, one more chance to say I Love You.

It has been 12 years, but we love you as much as the day you were born and you are always a part of our lives. Our thoughts of you, the dreams we have of you and the signs you continue to send our way are what get us through-knowing that you are no longer sick or in pain and LOVED.