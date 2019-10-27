Inez passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 22, 2019. Inez was born in Azusa, California on May 11, 1925 to Cesario and Longina Medrano. As a young girl she and her family moved to Carpinteria where she attended Aliso Elementary School and graduated from Carpinteria High School.

On May 9, 1948, Inez married Thomas Olivares and together they raised a family of 4 children in Carpinteria. Inez led quite a busy life. She was a singer, musician, seamstress, gardener, and excellent cook (the best tortillas), a great Mom and the best Grammy ever.

Inez was predeceased by her parents, husband, a brother Jenaro and sisters, Frances and Ruth and, of course, Mona Dog. She is survived by her children, Stephen Olivares, David Olivares, Adriana Villa (Danny) and Marisa Torres (Jeremy); grandchildren, Michael, Breanna, Michelle, Tommy, Jenna, Kayla and Lindsay; great-grandchildren Nathan and Madeleine; sister-in-law Cecilia Medrano and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Carpinteria. Burial will follow at Carpinteria Cemetery.