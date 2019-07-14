11/14/37 - 6/16/19

Ione Marie Larinan went home to Heaven on June 16, 2019 from complications following surgery. She was born on November 14, 1937 in Los Angeles to Jean and Dora David. In 1945, Ione and her mother moved to Newhall in time for Ione to begin 3rd grade at Newhall Elementary School where she quickly made new friends.

In her early years in Los Angeles and Newhall, Ione acquired from her mother a love of attending church and travelling to far-away places. She loved being with good friends and meeting new people.

Ione graduated valedictorian of her class in 1955 from William S. Hart High School in Newhall and was married two days later to Mike Larinan, also from Newhall. They built their first home, moved twice and had three children before moving to Santa Barbara in 1966 when Mike took a new position with the Southern California Edison Company.

As newbies to Santa Barbara, Ione and her family were introduced by friends to a new church in town- Trinity Baptist Church, now known as Santa Barbara Community Church. Over the years, Ione was actively involved in many ministries and served in a variety of leadership positions. She was a servant, friend and encouragement to many of all ages in many parts of the world. Her life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6.

Her work experience reflected her love for people. While the kids were in school, she was the "Avon Lady" in her Goleta neighborhood going door to door developing friendships and presenting the latest in cosmetics. Later, she worked for many years as the receptionist/office manager for Dr. Don Erb and Dr. Bill Campbell at their respective orthodontist and dental practices.

Ione was preceded in death by her husband Mike. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Randy (Veronica) Larinan of Santa Barbara, Brian (Katia) Larinan of Goleta, and Debi (Mark) Smith of Caldwell, Idaho, as well as seven grandchildren and three great grand children.

In a word, Ione Larinan embodied faithfulness: to God, to her family, and to her many friends.

A service remembering her wonderful life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at 2:00 PM at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or to Santa Barbara Community Church (Missions Fund).

Arrangement by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels