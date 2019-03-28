Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Martinez.

Life-long Santa Barbara resident Irene Martinez, 90, died in her sleep March 20, 2019, in Santa Barbara surrounded by her family. She is survived by her three children, Russell Martinez, Dale (John) Oliver, and Evelyn Gutierrez, her 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, her brother Lewis Sanchez, sisters Mercy Taraza, and Elia Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews.

After a successful 30 year career with General Telephone, that later became Verizon, Irene immersed herself in living life fully with absolute zest. Her vibrant personality had Irene recognizable throughout the community, world traveler and her passion for all things Santa Barbara, especially Fiesta.

Never one to sit on the sidelines, Irene was active raising funds, raising awareness, and directly involved in Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities, Women Against Gun Violence, and with local candidates and community issues. Her unwavering love for her family and for children prompted her to lead financial and volunteer support for the development of Kids World at Alameda Park.

The family is appreciative of all condolences and shared memories received. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., April 28, 2019 at the Carpinteria Cemetery. In Irene's memory, please contribute to a Santa Barbara .