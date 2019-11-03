Isabel Hayden Bartolome, 97, died peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on October 17, 2019.

Isabel, the daughter of Henry and Mable Hayden, was born in San Francisco in 1922 and moved with her family to Santa Barbara as a child, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1940. She met her husband, Victor H. Bartolome, former manager of the Santa Barbara airport, in 1941, when he was in pilot training for the Army Air Corps in Santa Maria. They married in 1943 while he was recovering from wounds received in action over North Africa and settled in Santa Barbara when "Bart" was discharged from the Air Force in 1945. Isabel was a PEO and longtime member of chapter AC where she served many terms as President. She loved going to the conventions as a delegate. She was also an active supporter of the Santa Barbara Historical Foundation, and a member of the Monday Group, a group of friends who have met weekly since 1969 to discuss various issues and listen to invited speakers.

Isabel was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful homemaker while her children were growing up. In her fifties, she went to work as a secretary for All Saints Episcopal Church and then for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, where she was Student Aid Director.

Isabel is survived by her children James (Dena), Victor (Barbara), and Marjorie (Steve), several grandchildren and four great grandchildren, cousin Anne Howard Barnes, and scores of friends–all who will miss her charm and delightful sense of humor. We are grateful for the support of Alma Ocampo, who took great care of Isabel and had become one of her loving friends.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Isabel Hayden Bartolome Scholarship Fund at Santa Barbara Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. All checks must be made payable to Santa Barbara Foundation with the name of the Fund in the memo line.