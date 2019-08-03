Jack Hufford passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. Jack was born in Goleta California on March 10, 1933 to Edna Foerster Hufford and Perry Hufford, He was educated in the Goleta Union Elementary School and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1951. During those years he was so proud to have been one of four boys who founded the Ye Old Gang Club which is still active to this day. Shortly after graduation Jack joined the United States Navy as an electrician mate second class and served in the Korean War. He married his loving wife of 64 years, Anne Marie Proud of Lompoc California after his return from the war. Upon returning home Jack enrolled in Woodbury Business School then on to Santa Barbara City College and finishing with his degree at Ventura City College. Together they raised two children, John (Mary Beth) and Victoria (Steve). He had three grandchildren Kyle, Cole, (Nathalia), Madison (Michael) and one great-granddaughter Samantha whom he adored.

Jack believed strongly in giving back to the community he loved. He demonstrated this by his extensive involvement in our city schools. In doing so he would see where help was needed and would organize volunteer workers, acquire donations and go to work. He re-did the baseball field at Dos Pueblos High School. While working there he was elected Booster President. He continued on his mission to Bishop Diego High School and re-did the girls softball field and the boys baseball field. His next venture was to do a complete restoration to the front of the Santa Barbara High School as well as many other repairs.

Jack was honored by the Santa Barbara High School Athletic Foundation, and twice by the Athletic Round Table. He was also inducted into the Santa Barbara High School Hall of Fame.

He was involved in many service organizations including The Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association, The American Legion, Santa Barbara Suburban Kiwanis, Channel City Power Boat Association, The Yacht Club, Goleta Valley South Little League, and Ye Ole Gang at Santa Barbara High School. in later years he and his wife enjoyed The Los Fiesteros Dance Club, Jack was always available to barbeque for any community fund raiser where ever he was needed. Jack was an exceptional salesman his whole life while serving many local restaurants and businesses. He was always happiest when he made someone smile! He leaves behind a legacy of humility humor, strength, and generosity.

Jack was proceeded in death by this parents and sisters Lucille and Patricia. He is survived by his older brother Perry of Senora, California.

The family would like to give thanks to Doctor Michael Bordofsky, The Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for all their loving care, especially to Maureen for all she did for Jack in his final days.

The service will be private for just the family.