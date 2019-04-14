Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Thompson.

Jack was an unassuming superhero to his family, his community and his country. He was born in Ogden, Utah on March 23, 1931 to Horace Prescott Thompson and Hazel Florence Dickson, the third child after sister Virginia and brother Freddie, all preceding him in death.

He moved to and lived briefly at Fort Duschene, Utah, a reservation where his father worked as a blacksmith. He loved his time there, and told many stories from his memories there. His family then moved him to Los Angeles, where he attended El Monte High School. After graduation, he joined the US Navy, sailing on the USS Orleck to Korea during the Korean conflict. Working in the engine room, he became an excellent mechanic, skills he also picked up working for his father's gas station.

After his service to his country, he met and married Colleen Mae Birch December 6, 1953 and they made their home in Baldwin Park, CA. They soon filled out their family with 3 kids, Sharon, (Lee Clark), Edward (Tammy Weirich) and Terrie. By this time, they moved to Summerland/ Carpinteria area, and he went to work at Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department, eventually advancing to rank of Battalion Chief. He retired in 1983.

Grandchildren Kaylene (Chan Wang), Emily (Kevin Kirkaldy), Janelle and Vanessa (Drew Molla) were a joy in his life. After several years battling cancer with her, he lost Colleen. Brightening his life after this tragedy, the great-grandchildren became part of his growing family. And he fell in love again, marrying Nancy Hakala. She brought with her two adult children Mike (Maureen) and Carrie, and more grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was everything to Jack, and he adored his nieces Linda, Janice and Mary as part of his growing family.

Jack passed away peacefully at Serenity House on April 2nd, 2019 surrounded by his family. His family wishes to thank Santa Barbara Visiting Nurses, Santa Barbara Hospice and Serenity House for the loving care they gave him in his final days. A brief graveside memorial will be held at Carpinteria Cemetery on April 20, at 2:00 PM. A Memorial BBQ will be held at Toro Canyon Park June 9 at 12:00 PM.