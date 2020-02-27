(1921 – 2020)

Jack Wright Hughes, 98, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1921 in Colfax, Washington.

Jack enlisted in the Marines on January 24, 1942 and was honorably discharged on January 24, 1946. He served with the 8th Marines Weapons Company in the Pacific and finished his service at the Santa Barbara Air Station.

On October 14, 1944 Jack married Ruth Adelaide Swanson in Santa Barbara. In 1946 he went to mortuary college in San Francisco. He worked for Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in Santa Barbara for about 40 years

Jack and Ruth raised three children in Santa Barbara. They retired in Hemet, CA. Ruth passed away in 1992. Jack was fortunate to find love again with Shirley Kaiser. They married in 1999.

Jack is survived by his son, David Hughes (Maren); daughter, Beth Hughes; son, Tim Hughes (Suzan); grandchildren Alan Hughes, Kristie Roquet, Jackson Hughes, Kelly Hughes and six great grandchildren (Fletcher, Finley, Ryker, Katie, Mark & Laura).

He was preceded in death by his wives Ruth Hughes and Shirley Kaiser Hughes, his grandson Scott Sutton and his great -grandson Dennis Roquet.

Burial services will be held Monday March 2, 2020 10:00 am at Santa Barbara Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to [email protected]