Jackie was born on August 4th, 1920 in Michigan. She grew up and attended high school there where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband of 70 years, Keith Otterbein. After Keith's and Jackie's time at Michigan State, they left Michigan with their growing family and moved to California where they cherished the majority of their married years.

Jackie passed away on September 18, 2019 at an amazing 99 years old. After a tremendously full life, Jackie decided it was time to say goodbye and time to be reunited with her husband Keith, who passed away at age 92 in 2012. She lived with her eldest daughter Lynn Scott.

She will leave an inspiring legacy behind to her 5 children: Jon Otterbein, Lynn Scott, Laurie Steele, Jeff Otterbein, and Jordan Otterbein, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (with 3 more on the way). We are saddened by the loss of a great matriarch but find joy in knowing she has found peace back beside the love of her life. Her entire family feels blessed and grateful to have known a love like theirs.

Jackie will be remembered for her amazing ability to light up a room with her calming smile and graceful beauty. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, barefoot walks on butterfly beach and painting serene scenes of beautiful Montecito. Jackie had an incredible ability to accept everyone in her life as they came and treated all those she met with the respect all humans deserve.

As she always said to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, this one is for you: Sweet dreams, have a good snooze, and I love you.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 6th, at 12 pm in the family home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara.