Service Information
Goleta Presbyterian Chr
6067 Shirrell Way
Goleta, CA 93117

Memorial service
11:00 AM
Goleta Presbyterian Church

Jacqueline Van Spanckeren died peacefully January 8, 2020 at 94 years of age, surrounded by her three children. A beautiful, gracious lady who was warm, loving, brave, wise and fun, she was widely respected and deeply loved by her family. As a master teacher who introduced "Reader's Theater" to Cleveland School, where she taught for 30 years, she brought literature alive in her classroom. She wrote her own obituary, updated here: "Born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 3, 1925, Jacqueline's maiden name was Jones. She was born on her brother Selden's first birthday. Two brothers were born later. Jacqueline soon became known as 'Jackie' and life was fun with three brothers. She attended Border Star Elementary School and Southwest High School. Her high school had fraternities and sororities and along with classes there were many parties. It was a good school and quite progressive. She attended Chevy Chase J.C. in Maryland, the U. of Arizona in Tucson, the U. of Missouri )where she received a B.A. in Sociology) and later UCSB (where she got a teaching credential). But the fateful year was 1944 at U. Arizona, where she met her husband to be, Jack Van Spanckeren. It was love at first sight. Jackie accepted his fraternity pin on their first date, and they married the following February. They settled in Santa Barbara in 1953, where Jack was a psychologist at Devereux School. They loved life together for 60 years, until Jack's death in 2006. They are survived by three grown children, Kathryn, Karen, and Jon; two grandchildren, Paul Breslow and Heidi Petersen; and two great-grandchildren, Arabella and Caroline Breslow. Jackie also leaves a brother, Ellis Jones, and many nieces and nephews. They were founding members of Goleta Presbyterian Church, Giorgi Park Assoc., North Shore Ski and Boat Club at Lake Nacimiento, Los Fiesteros Dance Club, and SB chapter of International Friendship Force. They enjoyed tennis, golf, camping and traveling with family and friends." Jackie's family was blessed to have had such a wonderful mother, and thank Delfidia Estrada and Alexander Gardens for taking such loving care of her. The memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Feb. 29,, 2020 at Goleta Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

