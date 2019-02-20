James B. (Jim) Olivera III, 86, of Lompoc, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019.

Born in Lompoc on October 29, 1932, Jim was a lifelong valley resident and descendent of one of California's oldest original families. He graduated from Lo mpoc High School in 1950 and attended Santa Maria Junior College (now Allan Hancock College). He was a US Air Force veteran who served during the Korean War and attained the rank of Senior Airman. Mr. Olivera was a City of Lompoc employee for 25 years and in his later years, he worked for ITT/FEC at Vandenberg AFB. Committed to public service, he was a long time member of Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274; served on the City's Beautification Commission; and was a member of the Lompoc High Alumni Association.

Jim was an avid sports fan and coached many local slow-pitch softball and Little League teams in the 1960's and 1970's to City and league championships. He was a proud supporter of Lompoc Braves sports, frequently traveling for Braves baseball and football away games, and was a lifelong Dodgers baseball fan. He had a passion for photography from a very young age and became quite adept at it, taking the wedding and senior class portraits of numerous family friends and other valley residents over the years. Jim was well known around town and cherished his personal relationships, always taking the time to chat with his numerous friends and relatives when he was out and about. His warm smile and friendly demeanor will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan, five children, Jeanette Olivera of San Diego, John Olivera (Tracy) of Gardnerville, NV, Julie Zandonatti of Lompoc, Jeff Olivera of Solvang, Jerry Olivera of Long Beach, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Jr., his mother, Doreen, his sister, Aileen Miller, his son, Joseph, and granddaughter Alexa.

Visitation and Rosary service will be held at 6:00PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, 123 N. "A" St., Lompoc, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at La Purisima Catholic Church; interment at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery and Celebration of Life at La Purisima Parish Hall to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lompoc Valley Historical Society.