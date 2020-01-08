James passed away on December 27, 2019 due to health complications. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Jim was born in Pomona CA on October 1, 1933 to Verna James and James Freeman. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then moved to Santa Barbara. Jim went to work for his Dad becoming a meat cutter at Freeman Packing Co. His career spanned approximately 41 years ending as manager of Food Distributors Corp. Jim enjoyed Old Spanish Days Fiesta, boat racing, hunting, ocean fishing, trap shooting, restaurant ownership, golf, playing cards, and going to the movies. He always looked forward to a fun time with family and friends. Jim leaves loving families: Lorraine Freeman, Joy Whitefoot (Dave), Jo Ann Freeman, Jimbo Freeman, Jay Freeman, brother Leslie Freeman (Gail) and Diane Baskin, Lori Harris (Lee), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughters Janette Martinez, Jinger Robinett, and Julie Main. The family has requested a private burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to supporting Veterans and/or cancer research. A celebration of life, bbq and sharing of stories, is scheduled for January 18, 2020 at the "ranch", 355 Refugio Cyn Rd, (Refugio at Hwy 101), Goleta. 1-3pm. Please rsvp to Joy or JoAnn at [email protected] or [email protected]